Minnesota’s high winds send trooper tumbling to the ground, video shows

The wind was the winner.

Minnesota State Patrol posted a video of one of its troopers getting pushed to the ground Thursday as high winds, snow and ice storms wreaked havoc on roads and highways throughout the state.

“Wind: 1. Trooper: 0,” the department quipped on Twitter.

The trooper in the video gets back up and battles the wind to slowly walk back to the spot where he’d been directing traffic around a jackknifed semi-truck.

Minnesota State Patrol said the hazardous conditions yesterday were responsible for 317 crashes between 5 a.m. and 9:30 p.m., with 26 of the crashes resulted in injuries.

Officials also said 539 vehicles spun out or went off the road during that time frame and an additional 42 semi-trucks jackknifed.

“Troopers are responding to more jackknifed semis than I can remember — most of which the trailers are empty or light loads,” added Sgt. Jesse Grabow. “With the wind and road conditions it’s not going well so please use some good discretion.”

As of Friday morning, long stretches of Interstate-94 remain closed in Minnesota. Despite winter storm warnings still being in effect in some counties, snowfall is forecasted to ease up heading into the weekend.