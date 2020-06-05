Local News

MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Under Idaho’s Stage 4 recovery plan, the Minnetonka Cave will open on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest June 13. Under the state’s plan, large venues are allowed to open under limited physical distancing protocols at that time.

The Cave is located in St. Charles Canyon, northwest of Bear Lake. It is one of the largest limestone caves in Idaho. Almost 50,000 visitors participate in guided tours during a typical summer.

Due to the nature of the cave and tour structure, the following protocol will be required, please keep the following in mind as you plan your visit:

• Visitors will be required to wear face masks and/or coverings at all times during the tour.

• Children under two years old will not be allowed into the cave in accordance with current Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

• Masks are necessary not only for the health and safety of our visitors and staff, but for the safety of our wildlife.

• Tours will be booked on a first-come first-serve basis on the day of each tour. The first tour of the day will depart at 10 a.m. and the last tour at 5:30 p.m.

• Each cave tour will be limited to nine visitors and one guide.

The policy will be re-evaluated throughout the season.