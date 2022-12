STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – A minor earthquake struck Stanley Wednesday morning.

The United States Geological Survey says the quake struck around 10:42 a.m. at a magnitude of 3.9.

The epicenter was about nine miles deep about 13 miles northwest of Stanley.

This is a possible aftershock to the magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck March 31, 2020 also northwest of Stanley.

