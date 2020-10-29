Local News

UCON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State Police investigated a minor injury crash eastbound US20 at milepost 318, north of Ucon Wednesday.

ISP reports Phoebe Kunz, 19, of Idaho Falls, was traveling eastbound on US20 in a 2017 Nissan Versa around 6:05 p.m., and Kenyon Smith, 27, of Idaho Falls was also traveling eastbound on US20 on a 2003 Harley Davidson Motorcycle.

While slowing in a construction zone, Kunz was rear-ended by Smith. Smith was not wearing a helmet, and Kunz was wearing a seatbelt.

The eastbound lanes were blocked for approximately 30 minutes.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office, Jefferson QRU, Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Transportation Department.