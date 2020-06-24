Idaho

The Idaho State Tax Commission issued the following news release:

If you missed Idaho’s extended June 15 income tax deadline, you should still file and pay as soon as possible to keep penalties and interest to a minimum.

Even if you don’t owe income taxes, you’re still required by law to file an individual income tax return if you meet Idaho’s filing requirements.

Visit the Idaho State Tax Commission’s website at tax.idaho.gov to see if you’re required to file.

If you need to file:

File online for free through the website (if you qualify).

(if you qualify). See if you’re entitled to a refund or tax credit even if you aren’t required to file. This could be the case if taxes were withheld from your wages or if you qualify for a grocery tax credit refund. (Learn more about the Idaho Grocery Credit online.)

If you need to pay:

Pay online through the E-Pay page . The free Quick Pay service lets you make an online payment without creating an account.

The free Quick Pay service lets you make an online payment without creating an account. Pay by check. If you file a paper return, include the check with your return. If you e-filed, pay by check using the Form ID-VP, Idaho Income Tax Voucher Payment.

If you file a paper return, include the check with your return. If you e-filed, pay by check using the Form ID-VP, Idaho Income Tax Voucher Payment. Estimate how much penalty and interest you owe with the online Penalty & Interest Estimator . The Tax Commission may charge you a penalty for filing after the due date (if you don’t qualify for an automatic extension), and it may charge interest on any amount you owe.

The Tax Commission may charge you a penalty for filing after the due date (if you don’t qualify for an automatic extension), and it may charge interest on any amount you owe. Can’t pay? You might qualify for a payment plan. To qualify for extended monthly payments, you must be up to date on filing all other tax returns and payments and must avoid any further tax debts. Once you receive your tax bill, you can request a payment plan online through the Tax Commission’s Taxpayer Access Point (TAP). You’ll need to provide your financial information. If you don’t have a TAP account, the Tax Commission recommends you create one as soon as possible. That way you’ll be ready to request a payment plan once you get your tax bill.

If you enter into a plan to pay your individual income tax debt within 12 months, the Tax Commission won’t file a lien on your property if you contact the Tax Commission before it files the lien. Payment plans for more than 12 months require a tax lien to protect the state’s interest.

While you’re waiting to request a payment plan, you can make payments online or pay by check using the Form ID-VP voucher payment.