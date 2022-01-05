FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 5:55 p.m. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports Hudson Clark has been found.

No other details were released.

ORIGINAL: The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office needs your help looking for a missing 7-year-old.

The sheriff’s office reports Hudson Clark hasn’t been seen since school got out.

He is wearing a black coat, and he has a freckle on his eyebrow.

Contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office with any information 208-624-4482.

