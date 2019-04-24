Missing Alabama woman found alive in wrecked car 5 days after disappearance, police say

An Alabama woman who disappeared last week while driving to a post office was found on Monday pinned inside a wrecked car, where police say she may have been trapped for several days.

Robin Joyce Fancher was last seen on April 17 leaving her apartment in her Mitsubishi Galant, Headland police said. She was reported missing two days later.

Authorities said they received a call on Monday from a passerby who spotted a crashed vehicle in a ditch. The position of the car and the surrounding brush had obscured it from the road.

“It is believed that the crash occurred several days ago, but was not easily visible from the roadway,” the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement.

Rescuers from five different agencies spent over an hour working to free Fancher, who was trapped against the driver’s door, WDHN-TV reported.

“The main challenges were going to be where the car was and where the victim was pinned against the driver’s door,” Dothan Fire Battalion Chief Pete Webb told the station. “It was off the road, and it was difficult to get the car to pull around her.”

Fancher suffered multiple injuries but had been communicating with rescuers, the Dothan Eagle reported. A family member told the paper that Fancher was recovering at a hospital in stable condition.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Fancher had survived for days pinned inside the wreck.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.