CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Custer County Search and Rescue is looking for a missing 63-year-old boater.

Police say Robert W. Gray was last seen wearing a wetsuit and red life jacket.

Officials say his red catamaran is lodged in a log jam upstream of Boundary Creek boat launch on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, and Gray went missing at First Bend, located downstream of the Boundary Creek boat launch.

A search and rescue helicopter will be searching the river from Boundary Creek to Indian Creek Airstrip Wednesday.

If you have any information, contact the Custer County Sheriff’s Office at 208-879-2232 or notify the Indian Creek boat check station of any possible sightings.

The post Missing boater on the Salmon River appeared first on Local News 8.