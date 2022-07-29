CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – On July 24 around 8 p.m., the Custer County Sheriff’s Office in Challis received the report of a missing hiker on Mount Borah. The hiker was last seen by his wife around 3 p.m. after they had taken a wrong turn on the trail.

67-year-old David Seifert from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was hiking down from the peak of Mount Borah when he and his wife became confused about the trail and took a wrong turn. David’s wife, Heather, was able to get off the cliff they had found themselves on to go and get help. The following morning, South Custer Search and Rescue was activated as nightfall delayed search operations.

On July 25, Custer County Sheriff’s Office coordinated with Idaho Army National Guard for a helicopter to be used for search operations. In the evening after unsuccessful attempts to locate David, Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue was activated to assist the following day with the search. The next day, a coordinated effort with IMSARU and the Idaho Army National Guard proved unsuccessful.

On July 27, 2022, at around 8:30 a.m., South Custer Search and Rescue and Custer County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call David had walked into the Forest Service office in Mackay. Search and Rescue personnel and a Custer County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived to find David. He was bruised and dehydrated but safe. David was turned in the direction of Mackay Ambulance personnel to be treated for dehydration, with family by his side.

