POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A local girl who has been missing since April is now on a national list of missing children.
14-year-old Jaylee Makayla Brown of Pocatello has been added to the registry for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Police hope this national attention will generate some new leads in the case.
Jaylee has not been seen since April 13, and police say she is believed to be a runaway.
If you have any information on the case, you are encouraged to call the Pocatello Police Department or 1-800-THE-LOST.
