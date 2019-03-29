Missing Michigan man’s car found; hadn’t missed work in 30 years, authorities say

A car belonging to a missing 56-year-old Michigan man was recovered outside a church in Belleville on Thursday after he disappeared earlier this week, recording his first work absence in 30 years, authorities said.

Marcus Esper’s 2013 Buick LaCrosse sedan was towed to an evidence-holding facility as police awaited a search warrant to examine the car for clues, Belleville police Chief Hal Berriman said.

MISSING MARINE’S SUV FOUND, CREWS CONTINUE SEARCH AHEAD OF LATE-WINTER STORM, AUTHORITIES SAY

Esper was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday by his wife as he left his Superior Township condominium and headed to a storage facility in Ypsilanti Township, according to authorities.

“This is really one of those suspicious cases because he has not missed a day of work in 30 years and all of a sudden, he’s missed a day and there’s no sighting of him since he left,” Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eugene Rush said.

CALIFORNIA DAD CHARGED WITH MURDER, TORTURE OF MISSING SON, 8

There was no evidence of illness, suicidal tendencies or any other reason for Esper not to return home, Rush said, adding that those signs typically emerge in other missing persons cases.

Johnna Esper told the Ann Arbor News that her brother lives with his wife, daughter and a grandchild. She said the family recently sold the condominium and Esper planned to rent a storage garage to temporarily store their possessions while they looked for a new home.

Family members couldn’t explain why Esper would go to Belleville, located about 15 miles southeast of Superior Township. Johnna Esper told the paper her brother had previously lived there over a decade ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials have asked anyone with information on Esper’s disappearance to call Deputy Rick Houk at 734-994-2911.