Mississippi police officer shot and killed by mystery gunman outside of department headquarters

The mysterious gunman who shot and killed a uniformed, on-duty cop outside a Mississippi police station late Sunday night was the subject of an intensive Monday manhunt — though investigators still haven’t revealed who the shooter is or what his motive may have been.

The suspect approached the Biloxi officer, who also has not been identified, in the parking lot of the Lopez Quave Public Safety Center in Biloxi around 10 p.m. and fired multiple rounds before fleeing, Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania told the Biloxi Sun Herald.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and died in the emergency room, WLOX reported.

Investigators released images of the suspect, described as a man between 5-7 and 5-10, wearing a red beanie cap, black shirt and navy blue shorts.

At one point early Monday morning, crime scene tape was set up around the parking lot of the facility – home to the Biloxi Police Department – and a helicopter was being used in the search.

Police are expected to provide an update on the investigation into the shooting at 9 a.m. local time.

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.