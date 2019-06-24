Missouri officer shot while responding to call has died, suspect in custody: police

A Missouri officer shot while responding to a call in North St. Louis County has died and a suspect is in custody, according to police.

Offcier Michael Langsdorf, who has been with the North County Police Cooperative for three months, has been identified as the officer who was shot and killed while responding to a business for a bad check report, the department’s chief, John Buchannan, told reporters on Sunday.

Chief Buchannan spoke with reporters outside a St. Louis hospital where Langsdorf had been taken after the shooting. Buchannan said a gun has been recovered from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.