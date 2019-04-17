Missouri woman allegedly smashes restaurant windows with bat because it didn't have chocolate ice cream: report

A woman allegedly smashed the windows of a St. Louis restaurant with an aluminum bat last month after she was told they were out of chocolate ice cream, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported this week.

The woman also spit on and threatened workers at a Rally’s restaurant during the March 27 incident, according to the newspaper.

She left the eatery on Vandeventer Avenue in St. Louis’ Central West End in her vehicle before police arrived after 2 a.m., according to The Smoking Gun.

Police are still searching for the woman who is described as between 25 to 35 years old.

None one was hurt in the incident.