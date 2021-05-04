AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food is bringing the sights, sounds and taste of the islands to eastern Idaho.

“We strive to bring the authentic flavor of Hawaiian dishes to all who step in our restaurants, capturing the essence of the island through our food and how we operate,” Mo’ Bettahs co-founder Kimo Mack said. “We believe that we must always act in the spirit of ‘Pono,’ which means we work with integrity – the same way the locals do. You enter Mo’ Bettahs as a guest and leave as a friend.”

Mo’ Bettahs offers drive-thru, dine-in, delivery, online ordering and catering services.

The new Ammon location opening this week in the Sandcreek Commons shopping center will become the 22nd restaurant for the chain and the second location in Idaho.

“When we opened the doors to our first Mo’ Bettahs in Bountiful, Utah, the goal was to transport guests to an authentic Hawaiian island experience, like one we had where we grew up in Oahu, Hawaii,” said Mo’ Bettahs co-founder Kalani Mack. “Someone entering a Mo’ Bettahs restaurant will find a place that, no matter where they were from, they can fill their opu (stomach) with ono (delicious) island food.”

An additional 19 new locations are set to open by the end of 2021 with restaurants in Idaho, Utah, Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri.

