EVANSVILLE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has announced a new round of food distribution efforts across the state.

Anyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis is welcome to any of the mobile pantries.

Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce, and a bag of protein products. Anyone who is picking up groceries for another person or family should fill out a proxy form first.

Those participating in the drive-through should make sure to have space cleared in their vehicle before they arrive in line. There needs to be enough space for one week’s worth of food for a family of four.

The drive-through pantry will be set up Saturday, June 27, at 160 North Glenwood Street in Jackson from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.