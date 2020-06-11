News

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A new medical facility is on the move to improve health care in Fort Hall. The Shoshone Bannock Tribes’s Health Resources and Services Administration received a mobile health unit to help control the spread of the coronavirus.

Fort Hall has reported a small number of cases so far with the latest two confirmed cases last Friday. However, the high number of vulnerable people prompted health experts and tribal leaders to prepare in the case of a second wave this fall.

The unit is divided into three parts with a controlled airflow system in each unit. It is a mobile unit and can be deployed anywhere on the reservation if needed.

“We see a lot of people who are high risk and just the thought of spreading the sickness is scary,” Shoshone Bannock Community Health director, Chris Waterhouse said.

The Unit was purchased under COVID-19 grants that HRSA received. It is expected to be fully operational by August.