SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District has opened the Moccasin Ridge Road (Forest Service road #60244) beyond the closed gate through to the end of the road for personal use firewood collection.

This area includes an old timber sale area. Firewood cutting is allowed within the old timber sale units.

A valid, hard copy, personal use fuelwood permit is required, and wood cutters can take up to 12 cords of firewood per household for personal use under the free use permit. Normal firewood permit restrictions and requirements will apply. Officials ask you do not travel more than 300 feet from any road within the area.

The area will be open through September 30, 2021, or will be closed sooner if all personal-use firewood is harvested or if weather conditions warrant closure.

For more information on the Moccasin Ridge Road Temporary Firewood area, contact Kyra Povirk, Salmon-Cobalt/Leadore District Ranger at 208-993-1316.

