IDHAO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Idaho Falls Recreation Center on Memorial Drive once again was home to a model train show. The show is making its return after a few years due to the pandemic. The show provides an opportunity for model train enthusiasts to learn more about the hobby and get new cars, or models for their own home displays.

The event had traditional displays to LEGO displays. There was one thing in common a bond with others. “Before I was born, my dad wanted to go into lionel but my mom wouldn’t let him. Basically, she’s like, No, you’ll get too big, all that other stuff. And then he’s like, Well, the Lego just came out with trains. Can I do that? And she thought, Well, that’s not going to go anywhere. Sure, go ahead. And then after I was born, the other kids in my family were interested in Lego. But as soon as I was old enough to build, he would build the train. And I would build the cities,” said LeAnna Taylor, the president of NUT-LUG a LEGO user group from northern Utah.

Taylor says she keeps up the hobby to honor the legacy of her father, but also pass the interest on to others. She says building with LEGO is a worthwhile endeavor. “You have a broader, easier chance of building with LEGO because if you crash it and just rebuild it, it’s not a big deal,” Taylor said.

She says no matter which route you choose with the hobby, “It’s all about building on top of what you have. Don’t go start and buy everything and build a really large display. Cause you might frustrate yourself.”

In Taylor’s personal experience, the model train hobby can build bridges between generations. “One generation can’t talk to the next generation or the new generation can’t understand a whole generation. When you’re playing with LEGO, it doesn’t matter. So it’s just great communication, great bridge building with everybody.”

Matt Frymire has a rideable train in his backyard. He says model trains are a way for him to bond with members of his family at an early age. “I was born and raised around trains, with my dad and his grandfather were railroad men. And I was always exposed to trains even from when I was little,” Frymire said. “I started with model trains when I probably was probably 12 or 13. I started buying kits and building them and building my collection. Now I have so many trains I have to come here and sell them,” he said

Frymire says if you pursue a more traditional route with model trains, start small and build up your collection. He said the different scales of model trains may be easier to handle than others. “H0 is probably the most common, most popular scale and it’s the most affordable. If you’re looking at a car anywhere from $10 to $15 to start some of the bigger cars like LGB or G.SKILL, those can start at $200 or $300 a car.”

He says seeing so many people come and enjoy the trains on display is heartwarming. “You can see it as you walk in and even when the adults will get trains and the kids, they have the same happiness on their faces because adults are remembering when they were little and the kids are just starting to fall in love with it.”

The event hopes to return next year.

