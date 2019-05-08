Mollie Tibbetts' Iowa hometown marking her 21st birthday with 'kindness cards'

Mollie Tibbetts’ Iowa hometown will honor what would have been her 21st birthday by giving out kindness cards, according to a report.

Tibbetts, 20 at the time, went missing while on a run near her home in Brooklyn, Iowa, and was allegedly stabbed to death by a Mexican man who was in the U.S. illegally. Her body was found in a field last August, a month after she went missing.

Tibbetts was a California native who moved to Iowa to attend the University of Iowa, where she was a psychology major.

MOLLIE TIBBETTS’ ACCUSED KILLER WANTS TRIAL MOVED TO DIFFERENT COUNTY DUE TO ‘MINORITY POPULATION’

Joy VanLandschoot, a student who printed out thousands of flyers during Tibbetts’ disappearance last summer, made 30,000 “kindness cards” with a quote from Tibbetts on the back for her birthday Wednesday.

Her murder became a flashpoint in the debate about illegal immigration, but advocates for Tibbetts are trying to refocus media coverage onto her legacy, the Des Moines Register reported.

VanLandschoot, who also founded Mollie’s Movement to help find missing persons, said when they were trying to figure out what Tibbetts would do for her birthday they realized she would spread kindness.

Her quote on the card reads: “Everybody has their own talent. Whether it’s a sport you are good at, or if you are good at dance, or if you’re a great writer, even if you’re just a good person. That’s one of the best things you can be good at.”

VanLandschoot said they are encouraging people to perform 21 acts of kindness in honor of Tibbetts 21st birthday. “Really, it’s about getting out and doing something good for somebody,” she told the Des Moines Register.

Organizers will also combine her birthday celebration with a fundraiser for the local opera, where her family often volunteers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cards will not only be distributed throughout her Brooklyn, Iowa, town of 1,400 but also across the country.