Mom uses GPS to locate daughter, 17, trapped under car 25 feet down mountainside

A North Carolina mom used a phone tracking app to find her missing teenage daughter who had been pinned underneath her car for more than seven hours after careening 25 feet down the side of a mountain.

Catrina Cramer Alexander, of Mount Airy, N.C., said she resorted to the Find My Friends app after her 17-year-old daughter Macy Smith missed curfew and did not respond to texts or calls from her mother or brother.

“The lack of response was out of character for her,” Alexander told Greensboro’s WFMY-TV. She hopped in her car to investigate after the GPS tracking showed that her daughter had been in the same location for “far too long.”

“I can’t explain watching the GPS on my phone with my dot for my phone getting close to hers and then suddenly seeing the tire tracks,” the mother explained. Alexander found her daughter pinned underneath her car down a 25-foot embankment in Pilot Mountain.

“I was lying in a ditch 20 yards off the road for the 7th hour with my arm pinned under my car. I will never forget the sound of my family calling out my name when they found me around 10:30 pm,” the daughter wrote on Facebook.

“I hydroplaned at 4:00 pm and ran in between 2 trees down an embankment, flipped my car 3 times, and landed in my back seat with my arm pinned in between the car and the ground,” the teen wrote.

Paramedics arrived to rush Smith to the hospital. The 17-year-old said she fractured her neck and had undergone surgery to relieve pressure and swelling. She also suffered severe nerve damage in her left arm, which had been pinned underneath her car.

The teen said she couldn’t reach her phone when she was trapped but she was able to grab her Bible. “I held on to my bible and prayed harder than I had ever prayed before,” Smith said. “I do not deserve to be here right now, but God has bigger plans for me.”

Both the mother and teen said they hope their story encourages other parents and children to take advantage of Find My Friends and similar tracking app Life 360 to help keep each other safe.