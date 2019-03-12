Mom's boyfriend charged in killing girl, 9, whose body was found near Los Angeles hiking trail

The boyfriend of a woman whose 9-year-old daughter was found dead in a duffel bag near Los Angeles was charged Tuesday with her killing, officials announced.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney‘s Office said in a news release that Emiel Hunt, 38, is scheduled to be arraigned in court on one count of murder.

Hunt is accused of killing 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones on or around March 1, according to a criminal complaint.

The girl’s body was discovered in a duffel bag on March 5 along an equestrian trail in Hacienda Heights. The sheriff’s department later released a composite sketch of the girl, along with photos of a pink long-sleeve top with the words “Future Princess Hero” and gray pants with pandas on them that she was wearing when her body was found.

County workers clearing some brush uncovered the young girl’s remains.

“It’s a sad moment for the department, for the community, and we’re going to do our best to figure out what led to the suspicious death of the child involved,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a news conference last week. “I’ve directed the investigators to spare no effort to find out what happened.”

Family members have created a memorial of candles, flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and photos near where the girl’s body was found.

“Words can’t explain what I’m feeling right now,” Anthony Jones, Trinity’s father, told FOX11. “I just want answers. I just want justice. She was just the best — full of character, full of life, full of joy.”

Jones said he learned of his youngest daughter’s death through a telephone call.

Police told FOX11 that the girl’s mother, Taquesta Graham, was also in custody on an unrelated warrant. Her bail was set at $2 million, according to FOX11.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.