IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Moms were able to get into the Idaho Falls Zoo for only 50 cents on Mother’s Day weekend. The zoo was filled with moms and their families on Sunday. They were enjoying the day with each other and having fun observing the animals in their habitats.

For Alicia Howell, she was able to pass on a love of the zoo and the animals present to her kids.

“My kids, they love all the animals, especially the play,” Howell said. “Yeah, it’s pretty fun for them. And I’ve always liked all the animals, too, especially the big cats. It’s pretty neat to see the tiger that they have here.”

Howell says over the years the meaning of Mother’s Day has changed.

“Being a mom, that’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Howell said “And so it’s fun to have new adventures, the kids. And I’m here with my mom, too, so that makes it even more special.”

For many spending mothers day has been a family tradition. Such is the case for Chantel and her family. Four generations spent time together at the zoo, and enjoy each other’s company. Something Chantel says started “about eight, nine years.”

She says having the ability to spend time with her family and help teach her kids about other animals is a fun treat.

“I think it’s educational for them so they get to kind of go out and see different animals and different pieces,” Chantel said.

Chantel says the family favorite is seeing all the monkeys.

The post Moms at the Zoo have a fun Mother’s day appeared first on Local News 8.