IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Beginning at 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, a small section of Woodruff Avenue will be closed completely to vehicle traffic to accommodate construction activities. Detours around the construction zone will be in place, and motorists should plan accordingly.

The road will reopen the following day, Tuesday, Aug. 2, in time for the morning commute, barring unforeseen conditions.

The contractor will be doing underground utility work from the intersection of Woodruff Avenue and 17th Street north a couple hundred feet. Access will remain open to area businesses. The work is being done in preparation for additional intersection improvements scheduled for the spring of 2023.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact Public Works at (208) 612-8250.

For additional information about this project or any other planned construction project in Idaho Falls, click HERE to view the 2022 interactive map.

