IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Thursday, Museum of Idaho (MOI) will host a rare visit from the Mongolian Ambassador to the United States.

Ambassador Batbayar Uliziidelger will tour MOI’s Genghis Khan exhibit and speak to the public during Museum Club that afternoon. During his visit, he is expected to also visit the Idaho Falls Zoo.

Amb. Batbayar will be joined by renowned artist Gankhuyag “Ganna” Natsag, who created several artifacts within the Genghis Khan exhibit, including the intricate ceremonial masks displayed throughout the exhibit, along with the statue of Genghis Khan on display at the exhibit entrance.

With the help and support of Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper, Ambassador Batbayar’s visit will also include a meet-and-greet with city and government officials, including local representatives of Congressional delegations, to learn about our welcoming community.

Museum Club takes place on Thursday, June 9 at 3 p.m. at the Museum of Idaho.

