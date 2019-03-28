A 70-year-old California man was awarded $80 million in damages over his claim that a weed killer caused his cancer.

A six-person jury in San Francisco returned the amount for Edwin Hardeman on Wednesday. The same jury previously found that Roundup-brand weed killer was a substantial factor in his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Agribusiness giant Monsanto is facing thousands of similar lawsuits nationwide. Monsanto said studies have established that the active ingredient in its widely used weed killer is safe.

A different jury in August awarded another man $289 million.

DeWayne Johnson, a groundskeeper at a San Francisco Bay Area school district, sprayed large quantities of the product, sold under the brand name Roundup, from a 50-gallon tank attached to a truck during gusty winds. He said the product would often cover his face, and one time, when a hose broke, his whole body was covered.

A judge later slashed the award to $78 million, and Monsanto has appealed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.