POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Monster Dummy Jump will be held at Pebble Creek on Saturday.

You can watch as dummies mounted on skis or snowboards fly high and crash hard as they race a downhill course with a massive jump at the end.

The course is just above the lodge and makes for a great spectator event.

Judging is based on style, big air, staying on course, staying intact and closeness to a target.

Anyone can create and enter a dummy. Just mount it on skis or a snowboard.

Dummy specifications are:

Weight: less than 100 lbs.

Height: 3 feet to 6 feet

Width: less than 3 feet

Length: less than 8 feet

Propulsion devices, incendiary devices and obscenities are not permitted.

You need to register your dummy at the office before noon on Saturday.

Voting for the Peoples’ Choice Award will be from noon until 2:00 p.m. with the jump starting at 2:00 p.m.

The winning jump’s dummy’s creators take home a $100 prize, and other prizes will be provided by Pebble Creek, Monster and local vendors.

You can view more information HERE.

