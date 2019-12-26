Top Stories

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mt. (KIFI/KIDK)-A 13-year-old Montana girl was injured in an accident near West Yellowstone on Christmas Day.

Gallatin County Search and Rescue was called at 1:24 p.m. to tht Two Top Trail System, about three miles west of West Yellowstone. The girl crashed her snowmobile into a tree and sustained a back and shoulder injury.

Search and Rescue met the girl at the scene of the accident on snowmobiles and with a specialized snow ambulance. She was placed on a backboard and loaded into the snow ambulance. She was transported to an ambulance from the Hebgen Basin Fire Department.

Her condition is unknown.