RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he caused a wildland fire north of Yellowstone National Park that burned seven homes and 46 square miles of land.

John Lightburn of Bridger entered his pleas Wednesday to felony and misdemeanor negligent arson and felony criminal mischief.

District Court Judge Matthew Wald rejected a request to reduce Lightburn’s $7,500 bail.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Investigators say Lightburn was illegally riding a dirt bike on U.S. Forest Service land on June 13 when he sparked the Robertson Draw Fire while trying to repair the bike.

The area was closed to motor vehicle use.

The post Montana man charged with negligent arson, 7 homes burned appeared first on Local News 8.