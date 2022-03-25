BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A hiker in Montana has been killed in a suspected encounter with a grizzly bear north of Yellowstone National Park.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a social media post that authorities were working Friday to return the hiker’s body to his family.

The victim’s full name was not released and no details were immediately provided on where he was found or when.

Search teams on the ground and in helicopters had been in the area since Thursday looking for the hiker after he was reported overdue.

The search concentrated on the Six Mile Creek area of the Absakoka Mountains, about 30 miles south of Livingston, Montana.

