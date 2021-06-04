POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Monday, June 7, Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) crews will be closing the Monte Vista Bridge over Interstate 15 to make repairs to the structure.

Residents east of the bridge are asked to use Pocatello Creek Road and Booth Drive to access the neighborhood.

Because of the Water Department’s project happening on Jefferson Avenue, residents west of the bridge are asked to use East Pine Street and Franklin Avenue.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen Wednesday at 10 p.m.

