Local News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho State Police recovered about $50,000 worth of stolen property at the end of a pursuit through Jefferson and Clark County Sunday.

Troopers located a 2014 Ram pickup pulling a 20 foot enclosed trailer at around 2:45 p.m. It was driven by a man who matched the description of a person of interest in a theft reported in the Mud Lake area.

The pickup refused to stop for the police and sped away. After 40 minutes of pursuit on back roads between Roberts and Mud Lake, the vehicle drove through a farmer’s field. The trailer disconnected from the pickup and was being drug by safety chains.

The pickup continued onto State Highway 33. Police utilized a “Pit” maneuver to stop the vehicle.

Austin Mitchell, 26, of Monteview was taken into custody. Mitchell was charged with felony grand theft, eluding a police officer, and possession of methamphetamine.

Clark and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies also participated in the pursuit and arrest.