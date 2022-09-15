POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Zoo Idaho’s August Untamed Art event raised enough money to help sponsor 18 school outreach classes.

Each monthly event is themed, and August was Bob Ross-style painting with almost two dozen participants.

Untamed Art helps to provide free programming to schools that cannot afford to pay the outreach fee or discounted rates if schools need assistance with funding. By attending a Zoo Idaho Untamed Art class, participants are helping make the outreach program more accessible to schools.

Zoo Idaho hosts many outreach classes in an effort to bring the zoo experience to community members, many of whom might not be able to visit the zoo. These educational programs are invaluable to the zoo and the participants. Zoo Idaho Animal Ambassadors visit local schools, youth groups, scout groups, organizations, and more. Programs are offered for all ages and cover a variety of subjects including habitats, life cycles, animal coverings, food webs, wild wings, and more. All programs meet Idaho science standards.

For more information or to make a reservation for School Outreach, contact Zoo Idaho at 208-234-6264 or click zooidaho.org/contact/ to send a message online. The next Untamed Art is scheduled for October 23, at 11 a.m. To see a full list of Zoo Idaho events click zooidaho.org/events/. To sign up for October’s Untamed Art event click HERE.

The post Monthly ‘Untamed Art’ class helps raise money for Zoo Idaho’s School Outreach program appeared first on Local News 8.