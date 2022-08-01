AFTON, Wyoming (KIFI) – A Montpelier man was killed after crashing on his motorcycle Sunday evening.

Wyoming Highway Patrol reports Walter A. Castillo, 63, failed to negotiate a curve on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. They said he crashed into a guardrail throwing him from the motorcycle down a steep embankment. He was not wearing a helmet.

The crash happened on US Highway 89 south of Afton just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

WHP reported alcohol is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 56th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 60 in 2021, 64 in 2020, and 96 in 2019 to date.

