MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) and Idaho Fish and Game will bring a wildlife crossing plan to Montpelier area residents Tuesday.

Every year, thousands of mule deer cross US Highway 30 at Rocky Point as they migrate from summer habitat to their Caribou Mountain winter range on the Bear Lake Plateau.

During that time of year, ITD says 100 mule deer are killed while crossing the 20-mile stretch of highway south of Montpelier.

On Tuesday, ITD and the Idaho Fish and Game Department will introduce proposals to address wildlife crossing concerns caused by high rates of wildlife-vehicle collisions between mileposts 443 and 448.

The wildlife crossing designs will support migration and minimize the risk to drivers and wildlife by protecting vehicles from wildlife-vehicle collisions.

The corridor is also bordered by easements recently secured by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The easements are intended to make sure that migratory routes for mule deer are not disturbed by future development.

“The community will have the opportunity to learn more about this project and provide input on potential improvements that will help wildlife cross the highway, while at the same time keeping motorists safe,” said ITD project manager Tara Capson.

A working group session is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 11 a the Allred Education and Event Center at 21620 U.S. Highway 30, in Montpelier.

The introductory meeting will launch a series of community meetings, leading to a construction start in 2025.

You can learn more about the initial project meeting here.