BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A bill was sent to the full House of Representatives Thursday to require lawmakers to sign off before any Idaho city, school district or other governmental entity could rename a school, street or park now named for a historical figure or event.

Supporters of the bill say they want to avoid efforts aimed at erasing history.

Those opposed include the Idaho School Boards Association which says the bill restricts local school boards from making decisions on behalf of their constituents.

