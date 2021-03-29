JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-Jackson Game and Fish officers have received a number of calls this spring from citizens who found moose wandering through residential areas.

Their advice: “Be wary and exhibit patience.”

“It really is a matter of simply being aware and giving animals plenty of room,” said Kyle Lash, South Jackson Game Warden for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “We often don’t expect to see these animals in our neighborhood or developed areas, but this time of year we should be more cognizant of that possibility.”

The department’s best advice to homeowners who find wildlife nearby:Be especially watchful during times of low light. Moose can be difficult to see at night.

Look for tracks or other signs of moose on trails, pathways or around houses.

Never crowd an animal or surround it.

Always allow an animal an escape route.

Always control pets while walking them and make sure there are no wildlife around before letting animals out of the house.

Consider carrying bear spray as a defense.

View and photograph animals from a distance.

Do not feed wildlife.

Lash noted it is a stressful time for wildlife and urged the public to give them room in the backcountry or in the back yard.

Similarly, Game and Fish officials are also asking area motorists to be wary and exhibit patience to avoid collisions with wildlife. “Wildlife are regularly using area roadways this time of year and can be especially hard to see in low light situations,” says Lash. “We really need to slow down and give ourselves plenty of braking distance, especially on potentially slick roads.”

