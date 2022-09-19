SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 130,093 acres and is 51% contained.

The Owl Fire has burned 747 acres and is 53% contained.

You can join an in-person meeting Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the Idaho Fish and Game, Salmon Regional Office – 99 Highway 93 North Salmon.

With Monday’s predicted dryer, windier and warmer weather, fire activity within the perimeter might increase and residents may see smoke develop as pockets of previously unburned fuels within the fire perimeter and near the fire’s edge are consumed. These smokes are continuously being monitored by air or ground resources.

Firefighters will continue to use Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) to locate hotspots in Diamond Creek, Stormy Peak Road, Salmon Municipal Watershed, Big Moore, Fenster, Sharkey Creek, and the Ridge Road areas. This will enable crews to take the appropriate suppression actions in a safe and effective manner. However, some areas have been determined to be unsafe due to snags and will be under observation.

Heavy equipment, like feller bunchers, grappler, and chippers are being used to remove hazard trees along the Ridge Road and powerline right-of-way. Similar equipment along with firefighters are being utilized to initiate suppression repair (repairing areas affected by fire suppression actions), throughout the fire.

On Sunday, firefighters hiked into the Owl Fire to assess the fire situation from the ground and observed minimal fire behavior. Most of the hot spots were smoldering logs laying on the ground.

EVACUATIONS

Zones 1, 11, 12, and 13, the Beartrack Mine, and Leesburg remain in “SET” status. The Incident Management Team will continue to work closely with the Sheriff’s Office to consider changes to the evacuation status over the next few days, depending on the weather. Additional details are at: https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

The Salmon-Challis National Forest is in the process of revising the closure order to allow increase access in the Salmon River Corridor for hunting access. The new closure order can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/scnf/alerts-notices.

The current closure applies to hunting access, firewood cutting and gathering, fishing, hiking, camping, and other recreational activities HERE.

Public Lands north of the town of Salmon, south of Wallace Creek, and west of the Salmon River administered by the Salmon Field Office, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are temporarily Closed.

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas.

For more information about area hunting units, please visit the Idaho Fish and Game fire map: https://fishandgame.idaho.gov/ifwis/maps/realtime/fire/ or the Idaho Fish and Game Salmon Region Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/IDFG.salmon.

The post Moose and Owl fires containment increases appeared first on Local News 8.