SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 130,093 acres and is 51% contained.

The Owl Fire has burned 747 acres and is 53% contained.

With continuing warmer weather, drying of light fuels, and shifting, gusty winds, fire activity within the fire perimeter might increase. Residents may see smoke develop as pockets of previously unburned fuels within the fire perimeter and near the fire’s edge are consumed. These smokes are continuously being monitored by air or ground resources, with crews still engaged on the southeast flank where safe to do so.

In the Diamond Creek, Stormy Creek, Bob Moore, Morning Glory, Savage Ranch and Wallace Creek structure protection areas, pumps were removed, and hose lay were left in place. The removal of the pumps was done to protect them from freezing and, if necessary, can quickly be reinstalled for structure protection.

Firefighters and heavy equipment operators will be working closely with resource advisors (READS) to implement plans of action for suppression repair operations. Suppression repair objectives are to return damaged areas to a stable condition that reflects pre-fire conditions. We will continue working with local ranchers to identify their cattle and removing them from the fire area as quickly and safely as possible.

On Monday, minimal interior fire activity was observed during reconnaissance of the Owl Fire. It will continue to be monitored for any heat sources.

EVACUATIONS

Zones 11, 12, and 13 have been moved back to “READY” status. Zones 1 will remain in “SET” status for now. Beartrack Mine, and Leesburg remain in “READY” status. The Incident Management Team will continue to work closely with the Sheriff’s Office to consider changes to the evacuation status.

Additional details are at: https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order was updated on September 19. It reduces the closure area lands north of Williams Creek and Deep Creek Roads, east of Panther Creek Road, and south of North Fork Ranger District/Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District. The closure includes national forest service lands pertaining to certain roads, trails, and a defined geographic area around the fire. See Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-512 for complete description. This closure applies to hunting access, firewood cutting and gathering, fishing, hiking, camping, and other recreational activities.

Public Lands north of the town of Salmon, south of Wallace Creek, and west of the Salmon River administered by the Salmon Field Office, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are temporarily Closed.

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas.

For more information about area hunting units, please visit the Idaho Fish and Game fire map: https://fishandgame.idaho.gov/ifwis/maps/realtime/fire/ or the Idaho Fish and Game Salmon Region Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/IDFG.salmon.

The post Moose and Owl fires more than 50% contained appeared first on Local News 8.