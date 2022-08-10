SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning near North Fork has burned 74,470 acres and is 21% contained.

Despite the active smoke column that was visible from Salmon Tuesday afternoon, firefighters are making good progress on the Moose Creek Fire.

As temperatures increased, unstable air masses provided conditions to accommodate smoke column development, particularly in the Jackass Ridge, Moose Creek and Haystack Mountain areas, as well as along the western flank of the fire. However, engine crews quickly responded to spot fires northeast of Jackass Ridge and firefighters extended containment line in the Highway 93 corridor. Last night the air operations group continued work with drones in the Pine Creek area, setting low intensity fire to support containment efforts.

Although temperatures remain warm, clouds have moved into the area and will moderate fire behavior. The clouds are expected to hinder smoke column development, shade the fire, and shed rain across the area later in the day. Thunderstorms are expected to develop, with the potential to bring lightning. Humidity is forecast to be higher through Saturday, with warm temperatures through the weekend.

Structure protection work is on-going in the Pine Creek Ranch, Panther Creek, Spring Creek, Beaver Creek, Wallace Lake, and Highway 93 corridor areas. Heavy equipment is working in the Moose Creek area and masticators are moving along Forest Road 300.

The temporary flight restriction (TFR) for the fire has changed. The northern reach of the TFR is reduced due to containment in that area. The western edge of the TFR is expanded to accommodate potential air operations to protect the Panther Creek area. Thank you for respecting the TFR. If you fly, we can’t. Don’t be the reason that a firefighting air operation must divert from the mission.

EVACUATIONS

There have been no changes to evacuation status around the fire. Residents from Tower Creek to North Fork remain in a “SET” status. Residents from Squaw Creek to Pine Creek on Salmon Road are also in “SET” status. All other zones are in “READY” status. The latest updates can be found at https://www.lemhicountyidaho.org/site-home/urgent-alerts/latest-updates-moose-creek-fire.

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

The Salmon-Challis National Forest has issued a closure order for the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-506. Lands north of Salmon River Road are open, and the Salmon River Road is open to two-way traffic from North Fork to Spring Creek. Details and a closure map can be found at https://bit.ly/3BotHEf. Morgan Bar Campground is temporarily closed to public use; see on.doi.gov/3bCSeLx.

For your safety, please stay out of the fire area north of the Salmon River, as well as other burned areas. Loose rocks, hazard trees, and lingering hot spots can all be extremely dangerous.

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas. There is a temporary flight restriction over the fire area; see https://tfr.faa.gov.

