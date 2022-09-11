SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Cooler temperatures and light winds gave firefighters some much-needed aid on the moose fire on Friday. As of, Saturday the fire is now 37 percent contained.

Today, crews monitored and patrolled the fire’s edge and continue to protect the community of Salmon and the Salmon municipal watershed.

The Beartrack mine, Leesburg area, and zones 1 and 11 have been evacuated.

And zones 12, and 13 have been moved to “set” status. For more information on evacuations, click HERE.

The post Moose fire 37 percent contained appeared first on Local News 8.