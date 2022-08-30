SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 98,677 acres and is 44% contained.

Wind at higher elevations within the fire perimeter increased fire activity in Hornet, Arnett and Daly Creeks, as well as in the headwaters of the Beaver Creek drainage. Heavy helicopters supported crews on the ground with bucket drops on hot spots. The unmanned aerial system was able to provide “eyes in the sky” and guide ground resources into some hot spots that would have otherwise been difficult to detect.

On Tuesday, firefighters will work on structure protection of residences in the Beaver Creek valley bottom and fuel reduction activities along the power transmission line will continue. The Salmon River Road is still experiencing some rock and debris fall from the burned area in the steep breaks above the road; firefighters will continue to patrol and clear NF-030. Fire personnel will begin reassessing contingency lines in the area south of the fire perimeter.

Highway 93, Salmon River Road (NF-030), and Panther Creek Road (NF-055) are open. Travelers on all area roads should remain alert for fire equipment working in the area, and for possible rockfalls. Temporary, short-duration traffic delays are possible. Firewood will be available for public cutting along Anderson Mtn. Road outside Gibsonville, and along both Baldy Mtn. Road and Perreau Creek Road while Ridge Road remains closed. A permit is required, and details are available at Salmon-Challis NF offices.

EVACUATIONS

All zones are in “READY” status, as determined by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office. Details at: https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order remains in effect for certain roads, trails, and a defined geographic area around the fire. Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-507, issued August 17. This includes being closed to hunting access.

Air Quality

The Lemhi Valley will have Good to Moderate air quality today. North Fork will see good air quality while Salmon will have moderate air quality with brief periods in USG in the evening. With northwest winds, smoke aloft from other fires to the west should decrease but may have hazy skies over

Salmon.

Fire Restrictions

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas. Stage 1 restrictions limit outdoor fires to

only propane cook stoves, or fully-enclosed metal wood stoves, or wood fires in established fire rings in specific developed recreation sites, or, in an area near the Salmon River, in specific metal fire pans

The post Moose Fire 44% contained appeared first on Local News 8.