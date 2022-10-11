SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 130,130 acres and is 80% contained.

The Moose Fire will be posting a pre-recorded virtual fire update on Tuesday evening on the SCNF Facebook page. The public is encouraged to submit questions by noon on Oct.11, 2022.

The Moose Fire started on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm. The fire is located in the Salmon River mountains, 17 miles north of Salmon, Idaho. A mix of federal and private land is impacted. The terrain is difficult, and the fire is burning in grass, shrubs and timber. The fire was caused by an unextinguished, unattended campfire.

Suppression repair is nearing completion – 91% of the repair work has been completed by crews and validated by Forest Service Resource Advisors. Road repairs were completed from Williams to Leesburg, and on Stormy Peak Road. The road crew was able to install a new culvert on Story Peak Road, which will help reduce erosion during precipitation and runoff events. Fire staff continue to repair areas impacted by fire suppression activities.

The Salmon Challis National Forest has a closure order in place to help protect firefighter and public safety. Maps and additional information are available on the Alerts and Notices section of the SCNF website. As you re-enter burned areas, be aware of the potential for falling trees. Avoid burned areas during strong winds. Please do not leave fires unattended or unextinguished. Carry extra water and ensure campfires are cold to the touch before leaving.

