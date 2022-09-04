IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – With a red flag warning issued for Saturday, the Moose Fire is expected to be very active, especially in Arnett Creek and Rapps Creek.

Highway 93, Salmon River Road and Panther Creek Road are accessible and open for traffic, but travelers may experience delays caused by possible falling rocks and fire equipment on the road.

Yesterday, the Moose Fire was also active, filling in unburned gaps near the existing fire perimeter.

Helicopters supported ground crews to limit the fire’s intensity as it grows.

The fire is burning 102,103 acres and is 44% contained.

All zones still remain in a “ready” status.

The cause of the fire is believed to be human caused, but still undetermined at this time.

The fire started on July 17, 2022.

