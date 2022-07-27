Inciweb Moose Fire burning along the Salmon River near North Fork, Idaho. Photo by Marilynn Davis.

Inciweb Smoke column seen from Bobcat Gulch, July 24. Photo by Marilynn Davis.

Inciweb Smoke column at Bobcat Gulch. Photo courtesy Dave Eaker.

Inciweb Hand Crew on the Moose Fire. Photo courtesy Mike McMillan.

The Moose Fire, near Salmon, has burned 38,321 acres and is 15 percent contained.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest reported Stormy Peak Lookout and the radio repeater was lost to the fire, but some items of historical value, such as the fire lookout logbook and other items, were salvaged from the building.

They are reminding people not to fly drones over the fire area. If you fly, they can’t.

There will be an open house with more information on this fire Wednesday at 4 p.m.

It will be in Gibbonsville at the Improvement Association Building (old schoolhouse).

Evacuations are still in effect for residents on both sides of Highway 93 from Tower Creek to North Fork.

