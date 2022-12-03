SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) ‐ The Salmon-Challis National Forest will hold an in-person and virtual community meeting on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. MST.

The Forest will discuss the Moose Fire Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) report and the next steps for the Salmon Municipal Watershed. Staff will be present to answer any additional questions on the status of the Moose Fire. The 130,205 acre Moose fire is currently 100% contained and controlled.

The meeting will be held in the conference room at the Public Lands Center in Salmon located at 1206 S. Challis Street or on Microsoft Teams at the following link http://bit.ly/3ENDvHW.

For more information, call the Salmon Cobalt District Ranger, Bobbi Filbert at 208‐993-3739.

