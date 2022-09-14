SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The human caused Moose Fire burning west and south of North Fork has burned 130,077 acres and is 47% contained.

Join in person or virtually for a community meeting Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Idaho Fish and Game, Salmon Regional Office – 99 Highway 93 North Salmon. It will be broadcasted here.

Welcome wetting rain fell over the entire fire area Tuesday and overnight, with around 0.25” to 0.5” measured throughout the fire area. Expect areas of fog, lingering smoke and continued poor visibility this morning, and clouds moved over the area in the afternoon. Heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds are possible with afternoon thunderstorms. More information about the smoke can be found here; Moose Fire Smoke Outlook.

Wednesday’s rain helped to lower fuel moisture levels, and fire activity was minimal, with low intensity fire creeping and smoldering on the ground. Little if any fire growth is anticipated in the next few days. The latest infrared flight still shows persistent heat along the southeast flank in the heavy timber in the watershed. Firefighters working on containment lines will be faced with hazards including falling rocks and dangerous fire weakened trees. Some road clearing equipment has been moved to be staged along the Salmon River Road to quickly respond in case rocks or other debris roll down from the steep, recently burned slopes above it.

Crews continue to work to secure the fire’s edge above Savage Ranch, Wallace Gulch, and Diamond Creek. Also, crews are setting up an extensive sprinkler systems with hose-lays, portable tanks, and pumps along the Ridge Road south of the Diamond Line, and heavy equipment crews are working to remove log decks. Hand crews are using chainsaws to clear brush and remove fuel from either side of the Williams Creek Road, preparing it for use as an indirect containment line if needed.

EVACUATIONS

Zones 1 and 11, the Beartrack Mine and Leesburg have been moved back from “GO” to “SET” status in CodeRED system. Zones 12, and 13 are in “SET” status, as determined by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office. The Incident Management Team will continue to work closely with the Sheriff’s Office to consider changing the evacuation status over the next day or two. Additional details are at: https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

CLOSURES AND RESTRICTIONS

A Salmon-Challis National Forest closure order was updated on September 9. The closure includes the area north of Williams Creek Road (FR-021) and the Deep Creek Road (FR-101), and certain roads, trails, and a defined geographic area around the fire. Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-22-509. This closure applies to hunting access, firewood cutting and gathering, fishing, hiking, camping, and other recreational activities

Public Lands north of the town of Salmon, south of Wallace Creek, and west of the Salmon River administered by the Salmon Field Office, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are temporarily Closed.

Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, BLM, and State of Idaho lands in Custer and Lemhi Counties, excluding wilderness areas.

For more information about area hunting units, please visit the Idaho Fish and Game fire map: https://fishandgame.idaho.gov/ifwis/maps/realtime/fire/ or the Idaho Fish and Game Salmon Region Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/IDFG.salmon.

