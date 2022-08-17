SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Effective Thursday at 6:00 a.m., the Salmon‐Challis National Forest has implemented the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road and Trail Closure, Order Number: 04‐13‐22‐507, which includes updates to a road and trail status.

Baldy Mountain Road (#60026) to the intersection with #60020 is open and Perreau Trail (#6077) is open.

Description of Closed Area, Roads, and Trails (#04-13-22-507):

Described Area: All NFS lands on the North Fork and Salmon-Cobalt Ranger Districts of the Salmon-Challis National Forest in the area bounded at the junction of the Salmon-Challis National Forest boundary and National Forest System Road (NFSR) #021 Williams Creek Road, then following NFSR #021 Williams Creek Road to NFSR #101 Deep Creek Road, then following NFSR #101 Deep Creek Road to NFSR #055 Morgan/Panther Creek Road, then following NFSR #055 Morgan/Panther Creek Road to NFSR #030 Salmon River Road, then following NFSR #030 Salmon River Road east to U.S Highway 93 intersection , then following U.S. Highway 93 south approximately three miles to the Salmon-Challis National Forest boundary, then following the Salmon-Challis National Forest Boundary south to the point of origin at the junction of the Salmon-Challis National Forest boundary and NFSR #021 Williams Creek Road.

Described Roads and Trails: All NFS roads (NFSR) and trails (NFST) within the Closed Area are closed, except as noted below.

Note: The main Salmon River is open. The following National Forest System Roads (NFSR) and Trails (NFST) are open:

NFSR #055 Morgan/Panther Creek Road.

NFSR #021 Williams Creek Road

NFSR #101 Deep Creek Road

NFSR #030 Salmon River Road from U.S Highway 93 west to Spring Creek

NFSR #026 Baldy Mountain Road

NFST #077 Perreau Trail

The following NFSR are closed:

NFSR #030 Salmon River Road from Spring Creek west to NFSR #055 Morgan/Panther Creek Road

The purpose of this order is to protect public health and safety from the effects of the Moose Fire.

This order will be in effect from August 18 and shall remain in effect until rescinded.

