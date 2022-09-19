SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Effective Monday, the Salmon‐Challis National Forest has reduced the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order Number: 04‐13‐22‐512.

The new description of the closure is as follows:

DESCRIBED AREA, ROADS, AND TRAILS:

Described Area: All NFS lands on the North Fork and Salmon-Cobalt Ranger Districts of the Salmon-Challis National Forest in the area bounded at the junction of the Salmon-Challis National Forest boundary and National Forest System Road (NFSR) #021 Williams Creek Road, then following NFSR #021 Williams Creek Road to NFSR #101 Deep Creek Road, then following NFSR #101 Deep Creek Road to NFSR #055 Morgan/Panther Creek Road, then following NFSR #055 Morgan/Panther Creek Road to NFSR #057 Beaver Creek Road to its intersection with Wagon Road Gulch, then following Wagon Road Gulch northeast to its intersection with NFSR #032 Pine Creek Road, the following NFSR #032 Pine Creek Road to its junction with National Forest System Trail (NFST) #6175 Virginia Gulch Trail, then following NFST #6175 to where it intersects the boundary between the North Fork Ranger District and the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District, the following the North Fork Ranger District and Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District Boundary east to its intersection with NFSR #020 Ridge Road, then following NFSR #020 Ridge Road to its intersection with NFSR #129 Diamond Creek Road, then following NFSR #129 Diamond Creek Road to its intersection with Bird Creek, then following Bird Creek east to its junction with the Salmon-Challis National Forest Boundary, then following the Salmon-Challis National Forest Boundary south to the point of origin at the junction of the Salmon-Challis National Forest boundary and NFSR #021 Williams Creek Road.

Described Roads and Trails: All NFS roads (NFSR) and trails (NFST) within the Closed Area are closed, except as noted below.

Note: The main Salmon River is open. River access and recreation sites along NFSR #030 Salmon River Road are also open.

The following National Forest System Roads (NFSR) and Trails (NFST) are open:

NFSR #030 Salmon River Road

NFSR #055 Morgan/Panther Creek Road

NFSR #021 Williams Creek Road

NFSR #101 Deep Creek Road

NFST #6175 Virginia Gulch Trail

PURPOSE:

The purpose of this Order is to protect public health and safety from the effects of the Moose Fire.

This order will be in effect from Sept. 19 and shall remain in effect until rescinded.

