SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Effective Friday, October 14, 2022 at 12:01 am, the Salmon‐Challis National Forest will terminate the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order Number: 04‐13‐22‐513.

The following will be open:

All NFS lands on the North Fork and Salmon-Cobalt Ranger Districts of the Salmon-Challis National Forest in the area bounded at the junction of the Salmon-Challis National Forest boundary and starting at Forest Service boundary and NFSR #Trail 075, West on Trail # 075 to the intersection of NFSR #026 then on FS #026 north to intersection with NFSR #020 Ridge Road. Then following NFSR #020 (Ridge Road) north to the intersection of NFSR #020 and NFSR #272, and the powerline. Then west following the powerline to the intersection with NFSR #007, then west on NFSR #007 to the intersection with NFSR #300. Then following NFSR #300 North to the intersection with NFSR #023 Moose Creek Road. Then North on NFSR #023 Moose Creek Road to its intersection with NFSR #65078 road. North on NFSR #65078 to intersection with Trail #049. Then East on Trail #049 to NFSR #60712. Continue East on NFSR #60712 to intersection of NFSR #020 Ridge Road and NFSR #129 Diamond Creek Road. Then following NFSR #129 Diamond Creek Road east to its intersection with the National Forest Boundary. Follow the National Forest Boundary south to the point of origin at the junction of National Forest Boundary and FS Trail #075.

Temporary Fuelwood Areas:

In addition, the China Gulch temporary fuelwood area (additional information: https://bit.ly/3feibT3) and the Ridge Road temporary fuelwood area (additional information: https://bit.ly/3Eq7ib3) will close effective October 14, 2022 at 12:01 am. These areas were opened to provide additional firewood opportunities while the Moose Fire closure was in place.

After the Moose Fire; Entering the fire area:

Living with fire requires vigilance and caution when entering burned areas. During this time there will still be fire burning in the area. Be prepared with the proper tools, equipment, and supplies when entering these areas

Burned/dead trees or snags: Snags are dead or dying trees that are still standing. After a fire, the root systems of trees can become weakened and damaged, and the damage may not be readily visible. This increases the potential for the trees to fall, often without any warning. Winds and steep slopes increase the risk of falling snags. Use extreme caution when walking or entering an area with damaged trees.

Snags are dead or dying trees that are still standing. After a fire, the root systems of trees can become weakened and damaged, and the damage may not be readily visible. This increases the potential for the trees to fall, often without any warning. Winds and steep slopes increase the risk of falling snags. Use extreme caution when walking or entering an area with damaged trees. Ash pits: Ash pits are holes in the ground filled with ash, often with hot embers beneath. These pits are remnants of wildfires. They can be difficult to detect and stepping into a pit can cause burns to feet and legs or injure pets. A thin layer of white ash is one of the indicators of an ash pit.

Ash pits are holes in the ground filled with ash, often with hot embers beneath. These pits are remnants of wildfires. They can be difficult to detect and stepping into a pit can cause burns to feet and legs or injure pets. A thin layer of white ash is one of the indicators of an ash pit. Rolling debris: Trees, rocks, mud, and soil can become dislodged and loosened during a fire. Embankments may no longer be able hold the vegetation and soil in place, and debris will roll downhill. Mud and rockslides can occur often without warning. Use caution when entering a valley or any low area that is below the burn.

Trees, rocks, mud, and soil can become dislodged and loosened during a fire. Embankments may no longer be able hold the vegetation and soil in place, and debris will roll downhill. Mud and rockslides can occur often without warning. Use caution when entering a valley or any low area that is below the burn. Weather: Rain and wind will increase existing hazards. Mudslides and falling trees are more apt to occur when subjected to winds and/or rain after a fire. The rains loosen the rocks and the soil, and the winds can topple fire damaged trees.

Rain and wind will increase existing hazards. Mudslides and falling trees are more apt to occur when subjected to winds and/or rain after a fire. The rains loosen the rocks and the soil, and the winds can topple fire damaged trees. Tools/Equipment: Make sure to bring a chainsaw and other equipment with you when enter a burned area. The weather can fell trees across the roadways as well as inside the fire perimeter. Wear safety glasses and gloves, as well as the proper headwear and footwear. Dress appropriately for weather conditions.

Make sure to bring a chainsaw and other equipment with you when enter a burned area. The weather can fell trees across the roadways as well as inside the fire perimeter. Wear safety glasses and gloves, as well as the proper headwear and footwear. Dress appropriately for weather conditions. Traffic: Be vigilant when entering and leaving the area. Minimal fire traffic will still be in the area.

The post Moose Fire emergency area, road and trail closure terminated; temporary fuelwood areas to close appeared first on Local News 8.